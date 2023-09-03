White Sox: 3 players on thin-ice as we get into September
We are now a few days into September. The Chicago White Sox still haven’t won in this month which is anything but surprising.
The off-season is approaching and it is getting to be time to start thinking about that. It is honestly more fun than talking about this team on a day-to-day basis.
It is a strong possibility that they make some franchise-altering decisions this off-season. With Chris Getz as the new head of baseball operations, expect the unexpected.
These three players are on thin ice heading into the off-season as September gets going:
Dylan Cease
Dylan Cease is someone that the Chicago White Sox need more from.
Dylan Cease had the benefit of the doubt early this season. He clearly was having a tough time as he tried to follow up his elite 2022 season.
He never really got better though. In fact, for most of this 2023 season, he has gotten worse as time goes on. It is not a great sight to see.
It is easy to wonder if playing in this nasty environment hurt Cease this season. At a minimum, that has to be a part of it. He is too good to just become this bad.
However, he is probably on thin ice as this season winds down in September. He was already almost traded this season.
There are probably going to still be some teams that consider a player like Cease because of how good he can be at the top of his game. The White Sox might consider moving him now at the right price!