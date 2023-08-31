White Sox News: The Chris Getz hire is officially official
The Chicago White Sox are a bad baseball team. There is no hope for anything going on right now, especially after August was the worst month the team has ever had.
It was cool that they fired Rick Hahn and Kenny Williams when it first happened because it felt like there was going to be some change within the organization.
That is not going to be the case though. We learned pretty quickly that things aren't going to go in a new direction.
The thing that ruins it is the hiring of Chris Getz as the team's new General Manager and Senior Vice President.
Chris Getz is the new General Manager and Senior Vice President.
They are promoting someone from within the organization that has been failing for years. Getz was the head of player development and assistat general manager.
Of course, he didn't really do all that good of a job and he wasn't really qualified to be in that position at the time of having it.
This very much feels like Hahn and Williams 2.0 except there is one guy now instead of two. It is more of a reflection of Jerry Reinsdorf than anything.
It isn't Getz's fault. Who wouldn't take all that money and one of the 30 GM jobs in the sport? He is just in way over his head and it is hard to see it working.
We've known this was coming for a while now. It was one of the first reports following the Hahn and Williams firing.
The thing that makes it even worse is that there are so many bright young executives out there that deserve a chance. Getz was handed the job becuase Reinsdorf likes him and trusts him.
Why would anybody think Jerry's word should matter at this point? The White Sox have mostly been a dumpster fire since their magical run to the World Series in 2005.
Getz isn't even coming into an easy situation on the baseball side of things. He has tons to deal with if he wants to try and make a good first impression. Again, it doesn't feel like this is going to work at all but it would be nice to be wrong.