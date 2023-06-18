White Sox: 5 insane trade packages with the Los Angeles Dodgers
Visiting the Dodgers brings up an unconscious feeling of being left out. There is a team that is a model example of how an organization should run and the White Sox are not even close.
They have consistent, dependable scouting led by insightful, forward-thinking coaches and development. Along with the ability and follow through of breaking the bank now and then to get the star.
The White Sox are far from Dodger status. They are a consistently successful organization, so why not make a trade partner out of them?
The Dodgers have one of the best offensive lineups in the league. Players one through nine can get the job done and have proved it. The best teams, though, are continuously upgrading, and there's room for the second-place Dodgers to grow.
Some positions of concern for LA include the middle infield, specifically the shortstop. Their production from the middle infield is lacking, so Mookie Betts learned shortstop to allow the hot outfield bats in the lineup.
At the same time, Betts's ability to play short opens an outfield position if he moves permanently. Since there's no such thing as too much pitching, teams are always looking for arms.
As long as the AL Central will be winnable, it's unlikely the White Sox take the risk and trade a player or two from the core to kickstart this retooling.
The front office has explained they view themselves as buyers, not sellers this deadline. In order to fix the window of contention, buying would be a mistake. Considering these trade packages with a proven successful franchise is the better idea: