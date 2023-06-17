White Sox News: Andrew Benintendi finally hits his first HR of the season
The Chicago White Sox didn’t have an impactful enough off-season which can be proven by their play on the field for most of this season.
They did, however, sign Andrew Benintendi to a 75 million dollar contract over 5 years. That is the most lucrative contract in the history of the franchise.
Of course, that is kind of sad. The White Sox are one of three teams that have never signed a player to a 100 million dollar (or more) contract. The Oakland A’s and Kansas City Royals are the other two. Ironically, they have the three worst records in the American League.
None of that is Andrew Benintendi’s doing. He earned that contract with the way he has played in his career up to that point. It isn’t his fault that getting a player like him at that value is the most the White Sox have ever spent. They refuse to pay for better players.
The Chicago White Sox need Andrew Benintendi to play well.
So far this season, Benintendi has been up and down. Sometimes it is really hard to adapt to a new team in a new city. He also has been decent enough to say that the White Sox's problems are far from on him.
One issue that Benintendi has had, however, is the fact that his power has seemed to dry up. He had a hand injury last year and some folks seem to think that it has carried over into this year.
He only hit five home runs last year split between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees which is short of what people expect from him. He also entered Friday’s game vs the Seattle Mariners with 0 on the season.
Well, he finally hit that first blast of the season. At the time, it gave the White Sox a 2-1 lead but they eventually relinquished it.
The hope from here is that Benintendi can start to get the power going just a bit more. If that were the case, you'd like to think that the White Sox can score some more runs overall. Benintendi is a good player and deserves some praise for it.