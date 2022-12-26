White Sox: A big mistake is being made with second base
The Chicago White Sox are likely going to stay with internal options at second base. That means that Romy Gonzalez, Lenyn Sosa, and Leury Garcia are among the candidates to play there for most of the 2023 season. That is not the ideal spot for the White Sox to be in.
Of course, Leury Garcia is going to be more of a utility bench piece. He doesn't even deserve to have that job but we know he is going to be in that role because of the contract that they gave him. It is a shame but it is the way that it is.
That means that Romy Gonzalez and Lenyn Sosa will be the best candidates for the job. Each of them has made it up to Major League Baseball but neither has made enough of an impact to instill any faith in anyone watching them. They could blossom into good players but it may take some time.
This is a mistake for the Chicago White Sox. They are not in the early stages of the rebuild anymore. This is an organization that is supposed to be trying to win. Taking risks like this is not something that you'd see a team like the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers do.
The Chicago White Sox are making a big mistake with second base.
Having a top prospect like Oscar Colas in right field is even a risk but at least he has shown a lot more talent throughout his baseball life. Gonzalez and Sosa haven't even come close to showing that kind of potential yet in their life. Again, they still could but it may be a while.
There are good options out there on the free-agent market and on the trade block. It would be nice to see the White Sox make a move like that but it is highly unlikely at this point. Adding one of those guys would be beneficial to youngsters like Gonzalez and Sosa but it just won't happen.
Gonzalez is probably the starter right now with Sosa as the backup plan. Again, it is less than ideal but it is going to be how the White Sox operate. With Yoan Moncada, Tim Anderson, and Andrew Vaughn, there have been worse infields but it just feels like they are making a mistake.