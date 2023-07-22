White Sox at Twins Rain Delay: Updates, start time, etc
The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins are set to play their game against each other. This is the second game of the series as the two division rivals square off.
In the first game of the series, the White Sox were defeated badly by a much better Twins team. This is not good but it is all too expected.
The White Sox are certainly hoping for a better result in game number two.
That game, however, is going to start in a rain delay. The Minnesota Twins are expecting to get the game started around 6:45 CT.
The Chicago White Sox are not going to be starting on time this Saturday.
Earlier on Saturday, the Chicago Cubs had two rain delays at Wrigley Field so this nasty weather is clearly making its way through the Midwest. This might not be the only rain delay of the night for the White Sox and Twins.
Of course, we will keep you updated with everything going on in terms of the game as information becomes available.
When the game begins, you can expect the White Sox to come out swinging. Andrew Benintendi hit a leadoff home run to get the White Sox going but it obviously wasn't enough.
They are hoping to have a much better showing all around. Dylan Cease will be on the mound for the White Sox in this game. It would be nice to see him go out there and pitch like the Dylan Cease we know. Hopefully, the delay doesn't hurt the chances of that happening.
With the way things are going for the White Sox, this game doesn't mean much in terms of their intentions. They are certainly going to be sellers at the trade deadline regardless of what happens in this game.
Hopefully, we are able to see some Saturday night baseball from Minnesota despite the inclement weather situation. Keep it here for updates.
Update: the game was started at 6:45