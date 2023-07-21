White Sox Rumors: Latest on what we're hearing about Tim Anderson and Lucas Giolito
Recapping the latest rumblings on a pair of White Sox stars that could be moved at the trade deadline.
By Eric Treuden
As we near the 2023 MLB trade deadline, the rumor mill is gradually beginning to heat up. Minor moves have been made around the league, but none of the bigger dominoes have fallen just yet.
With the August 1st deadline rapidly approaching, let's check out the latest on what we're hearing about a pair of White Sox stars that could be moved.
Tim Anderson is likely nearing the end of his time in a White Sox uniform.
Tim Anderson, 30, has consistently been one of the premier talents in the American League since his debut back in 2016. He is a two-time All-Star, Silver Slugger Award winner, and top-10 MVP vote-getter in the past.
This year, things have not gone so well for him at the plate, as he has yet to homer and currently boasts a .235 average and 53 OPS+.
Through and through, he has been a disaster at the plate. However, this is not doing enough to scare away potential trade partners. Per MLB insider Jon Morosi, "the chances of a Tim Anderson trade are increasing, especially if he plays second base, as in the WBC".
A shortstop by trade, Anderson has seen his defensive metrics go way down from his career norm and he has even made a pair of appearances at second earlier in the season.
Morosi's comments are interesting because the eight-year veteran would likely be good as gone if he is willing to play another position for the second half of the current campaign. With so many teams in the market for middle infield help, consider Anderson's days on the south side numbered.
A new club has now entered the Lucas Giolito sweepstakes.
All season long, a Lucas Giolito trade has felt like an inevitability for the White Sox. The right-hander has had a great year so far, especially when comparing it to how he performed last season. Through 20 starts, he is 6-6 with a 3.96 ERA and 111 ERA+.
Along the way, he has struck out 9.5 batters per nine innings and is allowing under eight hits per nine which is much lower than last season.
Sticking with Jon Morosi, the insider reported that not only are the Dodgers in on Giolito, but the Arizona Diamondbacks have also begun to kick the tires on acquiring his services.
With such a massive black hole in the back end of their rotation, a Giolito-Diamondbacks matchup feels like a match made in heaven.
As of right now, FanGraphs' Roster Resource has Zac Gallen, Tommy Henry, and Ryne Nelson as the only true starters on Arizona's pitching staff.
Tyler Gilbert is on hand as a long reliever, but other than that? Nada. Moving Giolito to the desert is a great fit on paper and the Diamondbacks have plenty of intriguing prospects that the White Sox could ask for in potential trades.