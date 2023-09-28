White Sox avoid being swept by Diamondbacks on Thursday
The Chicago White Sox lost the first two games of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. They are trying to avoid losing 100 games while playing spoiler for other teams trying to miss the playoffs but they haven't been doing a good job of it.
Well, teams like the Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins, and Cincinnati Reds had to have some pretty heavy interest in this game that took place on Thursday afternoon in Chicago. Some tickets were $1 and parking was free but that doesn't guarantee that the White Sox will play well.
On the mound for the White Sox to start the game was Touki Toussaint. He went 4.0 innings and he gave up one run on three hits. He also struck out four but walked three. That should do it for him as he had a decent season with the White Sox.
Tanner Banks, Declan Cronin, Aaron Bummer, and Bryan Shaw all made an appearance out of the bullpen and they all shut it down. That allowed the White Sox to avoid being swept as they won the game by a final score of 3-1.
The Chicago White Sox took down the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.
The Sox got out to a 2-0 lead thanks to an Andrew Vaughn home run in the second inning. After the D-Backs cut the lead to one, Yoan Moncada hit a solo shot in the fourth inning, and that 3-1 score would hold as the final.
The White Sox didn't need to get swept by Arizona. There are a lot of teams watching them because of the playoff implications for Arizona and it was tough seeing them embarrassed each of the first two nights.
Now, the White Sox have a record of 62-98. With three games left, they need to go 2-1 to avoid losing 100. This will be a three game series with the San Diego Padres at Guaranteed Rate Field. It will be interesting to see how they play coming off a win in the final game of this series vs the Diamondbacks.