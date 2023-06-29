White Sox: Chicago's offense powers a big win over Los Angeles
The Chicago White Sox played game three of four against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night. After losing the first two, they really wanted to get this one.
Lucas Giolito was on the mound in this one. He has been having a marvelous season so far so the White Sox had to be happy to see him take the hill.
He did great for the most part. He gave up four runs on six hits with no walks but he struck out 9. Two of those runs against him came in the 7th when he probably shouldn’t be out there anyway.
Keynan Middleton allowed one and Kendall Graveman shut the door so they allowed five Angels to cross the plate. Usually, giving up five spells disaster for the Chicago White Sox.
Not in this game, however. Several Sox players had big games and they scored a total of 11 runs. The Angels really had no chance in the game as a result.
The Chicago White Sox found a way to get a win in Los Angeles.
They scored at least one run in each of the first five innings and then tagged on an extra two in the 9th for good measure. At this point, you just have to hope they didn’t use all of their offense up in this one game.
We’ve seen that happen to teams across the league. We’ve even seen it happen to the White Sox on occasion. They need to go out there swinging just as they did the day prior.
This team is so frustrating. They dominated a starting pitcher who is having a very solid year on the mound. They also got just enough good pitching to make sure they scored all of those runs for a purpose.
It is nights like these that you see just how good they can be. Then you realize what their record is and what the rebuild has turned into and you get mad. Baseball is an unforgiving sport sometimes.
Now, the Sox will turn to Lance Lynn to try and escape Los Angeles with a split. Hopefully, the offense can do that again and provide Lynn (and the bullpen) some support.