White Sox: Craig Kimbrel's team is headed to a game seven as well
The Chicago White Sox are home watching the playoffs from their couch. Hopefully, the powers that be are crafting a way to get this team back into the playoffs. Meanwhile, both the 2023 ALCS and NLCS are going to a game seven.
It is the first time that both had a game seven since 2004 which is one of the greatest postseasons of all time. The ALCS one that is taking place on Monday is also the first game seven in general since 2020. The winner-take-all game seven is the best thing in sports.
World Series berths are on the line with these ones which makes it even more exciting. In the National League, game seven was forced because of the fact that the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Philadelphia Phillies. It has been a phenomenal back-and-forth series for both teams.
Former White Sox pitcher Craig Kimbrel has been a story in the playoffs. He allowed a walk-off in one game and then allowed the go-ahead home run one night later. Philly uses him too much right now and White Sox fans know exactly why this is a bad idea.
Craig Kimbrel is trying to get back to the World Series with the Phillies.
Now, his team is in game seven despite having a 2-0 and 3-2 lead in the series. It is going to take a lot to win this on Tuesday night. It feels like Arizona has the momentum right now.
On Monday, Kimbrel did pitch but he didn't blow anything. His team was already down by a lot of runs so they pretty much just needed some innings out of him by that point. He gave it to them as he went 1.0 innings and struck out two but he did walk one.
Now, Kimbrel's team will be hoping for a big performance in their game seven. If they get it, they will be the National League champions for the second year in a row. It should be amazing television.