White Sox: 3 crazy trade packages for Tyler Glasnow
The Chicago White Sox, if they do actually want to be better in 2024, have a few options. For one, it would be nice to see them address their pitching. As we see every year, that is the most important aspect at the end of the day.
If you can’t pitch, you can’t win. When you end a season 61-101, nobody is going to be praising your pitching staff any time soon. The White Sox have a lot of room for improvement.
As of right now, Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech are good bets for jobs as starters but they also could trade one or both of them. There is no stability with them right now because of how the 2023 season went. However, they can be looking for help outside of the organization.
One player that could be available is Tampa Bay Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. If he is on the block, the White Sox should be all in. It might be unrealistic but they should absolutely try. One of these three packages might get a deal done:
Trade One
To White Sox: Tyler Glasnow - To Rays: Oscar Colas, Jake Eder
The Chicago White Sox would need to give up some talented players.
The Chicago White Sox aren't going to be trading for anyone unless they give up some good players. If Glasnow were to be coming to the south side, some good young players would be on their way out of town.
Oscar Colas didn't have a great rookie year with the White Sox but the Rays are just what he needs. They take talent and develop it well. He'd go there and have all of the resources that he needs in order to be successful.
As for Jake Eder, he came to the White Sox organization in the Jake Burger trade with the Miami Marlins. He struggled after the trade which tells you just how bad the White Sox are with young players. He needs an organization like the Rays to save him very badly.