White Sox: Davis Martin deserves an opportunity to make starts
There is a chance that the Chicago White Sox are looking for a new fifth starter. Assuming health, Lance Lynn, Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito, and Michael Kopech are expected to be mainstays in the 2023 rotation. There are some question marks there but that group could also end up being awesome.
They might need help and there are a few good options left to consider on the free agent market. Adding someone like Michael Wacha or Zack Greinke would really improve their chances of having a good staff this year.
If they can’t get one of those guys, however, they have some internal options that might be worth giving a chance to. One of those people is Davis Martin who made some spot starts in 2022. In a year that was mostly bad for the White Sox, Martin was one of the bright spots.
In starts, he had an ERA of 4.83 and a WHIP of 1.295 in 14 games played. 9 of those 14 games that he appeared in were starts. He also had 48 strikeouts in 63.1 innings pitched. These aren't the numbers of an All-Star or anything like that but he was perfect for his role with the team in a down year.
Davis Martin could end up being a big help for the Chicago White Sox.
Things are not going to be easy for the White Sox in 2023 no matter how you look at it. They are going to need everyone on this team to step up and play well if this year isn't going to be a massive disappointment again.
Martin is a very good pitcher who has earned the chance to pitch in the event of an injury or something unforeseen. Obviously, the White Sox are going to need some pitching help this season and Martin might be the guy that can help them.
He is a right-handed pitcher so he will fit right in with the rest of the group. That is something that Rick Hahn and Pedro Grifol try to address later in the season but Martin deserves that kind of opportunity.