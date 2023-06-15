White Sox earn a great victory over the Dodgers on Thursday
The Chicago White Sox came into Wednesday night's game losers of three straight. The first two were blown games to the Miami Marlins and the third was just a beatdown by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Of course, the White Sox were hoping for a big bounceback in the second game of the series. Things started out well for them as solo shots from Jake Burger and Luis Robert Jr. gave the team a 2-0 lead.
Mike Clevinger was the starting pitcher for the Sox in this one. He was pitching well but he left late in his start due to what looked like a bad injury to his elbow. Hopefully, he isn't hurt too badly.
The Dodgers found a way to tag Gregory Santos and Aaron Bummer for four runs in the 6th inning. That gave them a 4-2 lead. It really looked at that point like the White Sox were cooked for the night.
The had an up and down game vs the Dodgers on Wednesday night.
In the 8th innings, however, some of the big bats in the lineup had other ideas. Eloy Jimenez hit a double and then Jake Burger blasted one off the foul pole which tied the game at four.
The Sox tacked on another four runs and the bullpen locked down the final two innings to win the game by a final score of 8-4. That is one of the better wins of the season.
It would have been easy for this team to just shut it down when they went down 4-2 to this elite Dodgers team loaded with stars. Instead, they rallied and found a way.
A game like this might make fans even more frustrated as well. They showed what they can do when they are at their best which could cause folks to wonder why they don't play like that more often.
During the inning in which the White Sox allowed four runs, Pedro Grifol was ejected because he freaked out about not being allowed to challenge a play. From there, the team found a way to stop the bleeding and come back.
Can the White Sox find a way to take a series over this Dodgers team? We will find out on Thursday when Dylan Cease takes on that elite lineup. That would certainly be a very nice bounce-back.