White Sox News: Mike Clevinger leaves the game with an injury
Locally, the Chicago White Sox games vs the Los Angeles Dodgers are starting on the late side as they are on the west coast.
Well up 2-0, Mike Clevinger left in the fifth inning of his start due to injury. He was facing JD Martinez and was really close to getting out of a tough spot before he made his way off the field.
It looked like he was shaking his hand after throwing the pitch but you can't help but wonder if it was something with his elbow after watching the replay.
Quietly, Clevinger was having a decent season. Some of the advanced stats don't support that claim but he is clearly a guy that has been giving the White Sox a chance to win because he has been good about not giving up runs.
The Chicago White Sox lost Mike Clevinger to injury on Wednesday night.
That was the case up to this point too as he hadn't allowed one. It also was a good start up to that point considering it was the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup that he was shutting down.
Gregory Santos came in and got the final out of the inning following the departure of Clevinger. That part was nice but you obviously don't want to see White Sox players going down anymore.
If the injury ends up being as bad as it looks, Clevinger is going to be out for a long time. At this point, you just have to hope that he is able to return at some point this season. Yes, the injury looked like that on the replay.
If the worst was the case, that would be the last pitch that Clevinger threw as a member of the Chicago White Sox. For now, however, there shouldn't be too much speculating until something concrete comes out. It would just be nice to hear the team say that he is okay.