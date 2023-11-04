White Sox: Evaluating Pedro Grifol's hire one year later
The Chicago White Sox made a big move one year ago today. On November 3rd, 2022, the Chicago White Sox hired Pedro Grifol to be the new manager. He replaced Tony La Russa who did a terrible job as a manager.
One year later, it is fair to discuss how Grifol did. The problem is that it is not a good review. Grifol was worse than Tony La Russa and it isn’t close. He was as bad as any manager that the White Sox have had.
For one, he came in and said everything that we wanted to hear. He made it seem like he had an eloquent plan that he was going to be the mastermind of. It ended up all being lies as he wasn’t able to get this team to do anything he said.
This guy made no good strategy decisions, was horrible with the bullpen, was uninspiring, talked to the media like they were clueless people, and allowed there to be issues in the clubhouse.
The Chicago White Sox are in a bad spot with Pedro Grifol as the manager.
By the end of the year, it was obvious that this guy was a detriment to the team and should have never been hired in the first place. The two people most responsible for this hire, Rick Hahn and Kenny Williams, are now gone.
The problem is that it seems like Pedro Grifol is going to get another chance with Chris Getz in the organization. Of course, they have that highly criticized (and rightfully so) connection to the Kansas City Royals.
Since Ozzie Guillen was let go, the White Sox have had four straight bad managers leading their team. Honestly, you can argue that Tony La Russa was the best of the bunch and he was horrible. They really need to get this figured out soon otherwise they are going to be bad forever.
So yes, one year after the hiring of Grifol, we can say with the utmost confidence that it was a mistake and they should move on as soon as possible. They need to find someone who has a better feel for the game and can just be better as an in-game strategist.