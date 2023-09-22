The White Sox are facing an old friend on Friday night
The Chicago White Sox have a matchup this weekend with the Boston Red Sox. This is the all-Sox matchup that is always pretty fun every year. Neither team is going to the playoffs this year which is tough but they will certainly play hard here.
This is going to be the last road series of the season for the White Sox as Fenway Park will be the host of these three games. It will all begin on Friday night as both teams were off on Thursday.
The White Sox are going to face their old ace in this game as Chris Sale will be on the mound for the Red Sox. He was one of the best White Sox pitchers ever before he made his way over to Boston. In return for Sale, the White Sox got Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech, and two others.
Obviously, that is a trade that failed the White Sox and did wonders for the Red Sox. He isn't the pitcher that he once was here in 2023 but he was the ace of their World Series winning staff in 2018. He has had an incredible career up to this point.
The White Sox and Chris Sale had some great moments together.
So far this season, Sale has dealt with some injuries but he has made 18 starts. He has an ERA of 4.66 and a WHIP of 1.165. Those aren't great numbers but something is still good about Sale because he is 6-4 which is over .500 and he has a WAR of 1.2 so he clearly isn't that bad.
He has 116 strikeouts in 92.2 innings so clearly he is still an artist when it comes to missing bats. Since coming into the league, few have been as good in that department as Chris Sale. Now, the White Sox will get another crack at him as an opponent.
On the other side, Touki Toussaint is expected to start for the White Sox. Even though Toussaint has been a decent starter at times, he is still outmatched by a lot in this game with Sale being on the other mound.
No matter how fans feel about Sale, he was an elite pitcher for the White Sox. There were a lot of good times on the south side thanks to him. Now, fans can enjoy him as the opposing starter for one night. This game should be fun.