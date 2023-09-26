White Sox fans will have Cubs fans on their side this week
The Chicago White Sox are one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball. They have been pretty far out of the race since the middle of May which is not where they wanted to be after a disappointing year in 2022. Their attempt to bounce back failed miserably.
Now, however, they have six games left and a chance to play spoiler. The Arizona Diamondbacks are in town and they are right there on the Wild Card line. They have a battle going with a handful of teams as they enter this final week of the season.
One of the teams they are battling with is the team that plays in the same town as the White Sox. Yes, the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks have the exact same record of 82-74. They are in a tight race to October as they hold the second and third Wild Card spots respectively.
The Philadelphia Phillies have a stranglehold on the first wild card spot but these last two spots are available. Jake Burger's Miami Marlins team is 1.0 game back of the Diamondbacks and Cubs. The Cincinnati Reds are 2.5 back but still kind of in the mix. Everyone below them is done.
The Chicago White Sox will impact the NL Wild Card finish in 2023.
So, the Cubs don't need to see the Diamondbacks lose as they control their own destiny but seeing them lose would take the stress off. There is no doubt that they are rooting for the White Sox to pull off a few miracles this week.
This series is going to be played at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The first game was supposed to be on Monday but they rescheduled it for Thursday due to some weather arrangements.
In the first game, the White Sox will use Jose Urena and he will face Zach Davies. The starters for the rest of the series on the White Sox side of things is still to be determined.
Cubs fans shouldn't be expecting too much out of the White Sox but they could use the help as they have the Atlanta Braves getting ready to host them. As mentioned before, the White Sox can take some pressure off the Cubs. It should be fun seeing that fanbase root for the Sox.