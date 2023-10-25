There is White Sox flavor to the result of the 2023 NLCS
The Chicago White Sox have a lot of former players scattered around the league. We just saw Dane Dunning and Marcus Semien take down Jose Abreu as the Texas Rangers defeated the Houston Astros in seven games. It was a marvelous seven-game series.
One night later, the NLCS came to a conclusion in game seven fashion as well. It is the first time that both leagues had a game seven in the championship series since 2004. Obviously, that is really cool for all baseball fans.
That series had a bit of White Sox flavor as well. It might not be as much as the other one but it certainly had some things to remember/think about as White Sox fans. Of course, the Arizona Diamondbacks took the series from the Philadelphia Phillies in incredible fashion.
For one, Seby Zavala is on the Arizona Diamondbacks. He wasn't on the playoff roster for them in this series against the Phillies and he likely won't be in the World Series but he is there.
On the other side, Craig Kimbrel was a big story in this series as he blew two of the games. White Sox fans will remember him forever as he was a dark spot on a bright 2021 season. Phillies fans might dislike him more than White Sox fans at this point in time. It has been tough to watch.
The Phillies also have some players that would have been incredible to see the White Sox pursue. Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Schwarber all made so much sense for the White Sox when they were available.
The White Sox might have been able to offer them a better situation (at the time) as they were ahead of the Phillies at one point. Instead, they let them get away and look where things stand now. It is a shame.
Although this World Series will bring to light more of the same feelings for the White Sox fans, it should be some very fun baseball between two teams that haven't been on this stage in a while. They did things right and here they are. If only the White Sox could do that.