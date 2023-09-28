White Sox: Garrett Crochet had a perfect inning on Wednesday
The Chicago White Sox lost on Wednesday afternoon. Of course, that fact surprises nobody as they are one of the worst teams in the league. It is a shame but that is what’s become of this once proud franchise.
The final score was 3-0 in the loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks who are fighting for their playoff life right now. The Sox didn’t even come close to playing spoiler in this game. They rolled over and let the D-Backs take it from them with relative ease.
Luis Patiño was on the mound for the White Sox and it was a disaster for him. He only went 2.1 innings before getting pulled as he allowed three runs. The bullpen, however, picked him up. It is a shame that the offense didn’t do anything.
Part of the bullpen that didn’t allow a run was Garrett Crochet. He did everything he needed to do in this appearance. It was his second time pitching in a game since coming back from an injury but it was the first time he was good.
The White Sox are looking for Garrett Crochet to be a good pitcher.
Crochet went 1.0 inning where he gave up no runs on one hit. He had one walk and no strikeouts but he made it through this game with no issues. We need to see more than that from Crochet.
The White Sox made Crochet a first round pick for a reason. He has a ton of arm talent and he just needs to be healthy for a long period of time to show it more. We can only hope that the end of this season can be a springboard for him to have a great career.
Crochet has now made two appearances since coming back from injury in September. This one went a little bit better than the first one which is a good sign.
The White Sox have four more games to go to end the season. It is one more against the Arizona Diamondbacks and then a three game set with the San Diego Padres. All of the games are at home. It would be nice to see Crochet have at least one more good inning to end this season.