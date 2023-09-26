The White Sox gave a tough injury update on Jimmy Lambert
The Chicago White Sox are trying to finish what has been the worst possible season strong as they have just six games left to play. They are both at home as they will host the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres to close things out.
Ahead of Tuesday's match to open up the series against the Diamondbacks, the White Sox made a couple of roster moves that revealed some injuries.
For one, we learned that Luis Robert Jr. is going to miss the rest of the season with a MCL sprain. He is okay though. He will be good in 2-4 weeks with some rest and rehabilitation. Obviously, that shuts down the best player on the team to end what was a breakout year. Hopefully, he is feeling better in short order.
In Robert's place, they called up outfielder Tyler Naquin from AAA Charlotte. We'll see if he is able to get some action in the final six games. There is a good chance that he will.
The Chicago White Sox issued a few injury updates on Tuesday.
Robert Jr.'s injury isn't the only one that was given an update. Jimmy Lambert was also transferred from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. He has been out since September 4th and will now miss the final six games of the season.
Lambert had some surgery on his right ankle about a week ago and is going to take a few months to recover. That should leave him enough time to get back to playing baseball and be ready to go by spring training. Next season is going to be a big one for him.
He will likely bounce back from AAA and MLB again as he is quickly establishing himself as a AAAA-type of player. There are times when he looks good in MLB and others where he doesn't. We'll see what type of Lambert we get in 2023. Hopefully, at the minimum, it is a healthy one.