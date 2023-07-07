White Sox get swept after Rick Hahn gives a ridiculous quote
The Chicago White Sox are a bad franchise with a lot of dysfunction. They can't seem to get out of their own way when it comes to making the team better.
Earlier this week, Rick Hahn spoke to the media about the state of the team and he made a fool out of himself while embarassing White Sox fans everywhere.
He mentioned doing damage in October which showed everyone just how clueless he is. This team isn't going to be playing in October because they just aren't good.
It was embarrassing to see that the team was swept immediately following the quotes. They lost the first game after having a lead late and then lost both games of the doubleheader on Thursday.
The Chicago White Sox are going nowhere in the 2023 season.
Rick Hahn, and everybody else involved with leadership of the Chicago White Sox should be ashamed of themselves.
It is one thing to be confident in yourself. It is another to spew lies and then see why the claims were lies right before your eyes immediately after.
Part of what makes this so frustrating is how they lose games. The things that Rick Hahn has done to make the team better seem to always be the things that hurt them.
There is no reason to spend as much money on bullpen arms as the White Sox do, especially when most of them have been as bad as they've have. There is more people to blame than just Hahn but he is the one who keeps spewing out these very annoying quotes.
Now, the White Sox are getting ready to host the National League version of themselves. The St. Louis Cardinals are the most disappointing team on that side of the league.
The major difference is that St. Louis will find a way to right the wrong in short order when the year is done. They will make the necessary changes to get better as soon as possible.
The White Sox will run it back with Rick Hahn who is truly one of the worst general managers in Major League Baseball.
We can only hope that something changes for the better in the near future but don't count on it. That was a very embarrassing series.