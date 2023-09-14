The White Sox just can't stop losing to the Kansas City Royals
The Chicago White Sox are a bad baseball team and everybody knows it. We say it a lot. It is also fair to think that they might be able to get something out of games against the Kansas City Royals every now and again.
The Royals are one of the few teams with a worse record than the White Sox. That is why it is disgusting to see the White Sox lose yet another series to them.
On Wednesday, the White Sox lost the game by a final score of 7-1. This dropped their record to 56-90 while the Royals are now 46-101.
Mike Clevinger was on the mound for the White Sox. He was fine but he gave up a two-run home run in the second inning and that was all the Royals technically needed.
The Chicago White Sox lost to the Kansas City Royals once again.
Every pitcher that came after Clevinger gave up at least one run. That is honestly disgusting. This team has a lot of work to do if they want to get their pitching in order any time soon.
The only run they got in this game came from Yasmani Grandal scoring Yoan Moncada. Moncada has been on fire lately and this was another game that went well for him.
As mentioned before, this was a series loss after splitting a doubleheader on Tuesday. They won the first game convincingly and then erased a 9-0 deficit in the second game just to lose 11-10.
Now, the White Sox will move off the Royals into another division rival. They are staying home to take on the Minnesota Twins for four at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Twins enter the series with a very large lead in the AL Central. They will be clinching very soon. They would love nothing more than to take this series from the White Sox.
Although it would be funny to see the Sox play spoiler for a handful of games, we all know exactly how this series is going to go.