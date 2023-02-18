White Sox: Lance Lynn seems to have a big chip on his shoulder
Lance Lynn is always someone that has a big chip on his shoulder. He is always good for a great quote regarding things going on with him and his team. Coming into 2023, Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox are hoping to have big years after disappointing 2022 seasons.
Lynn wasn't bad at all in 2022 but he wasn't the dominant pitcher that we are used to seeing in the previous few years. Now, entering his third year with the club, he is hoping for one of those dominant Lance Lynn seasons that baseball fans have become used to seeing.
There is an attitude that comes with Lance Lynn when he is pitching. For his entire White Sox tenure, he has proven that he is a perfect player for this team. Now, with how things have gone lately, they need some more of that from him.
Pitchers and catchers have already reported to spring training which means we have had the opportunity to see Lance Lynn in addition to hearing from him already. He has talked about things like having a chip on his shoulder in addition to making comments about the new pitch clock rule.
The Chicago White Sox need this attitude from Lance Lynn all year long.
It is good to know that Lance Lynn isn't worried about the pitch clock. He is going to go out there and do things the way that he can within the timer. That is likely to throw off hitters more than pitchers according to him. Having this mindset is great to hear.
It is also great to hear that he still has a chip on his shoulder despite the success that he has had in this league. He also admitted that everyone should have a chip on their shoulder after the way that 2022 went. To be honest, he is completely right about that.
Nobody knows how to have a winning attitude more than Lynn who has done a lot of great things in this league including win the World Series. Hopefully, his work ethic rubs off on everyone else.
Before the season begins, Lynn is headed to the World Baseball Classic to pitch for Team USA which should also help him be ready for the season. If the Sox gets the Lynn that we know he can be, this rotation will be solid.