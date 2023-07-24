White Sox land Jonathan India in one of these 3 insane trades
The Chicago White Sox are a losing team that is going to be a seller at the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline but that doesn't mean they have to tear it completely down.
They can still make additions that will help them as soon as 2024. They don't have to act like a losing team forever. If they are smart, they can get back on track with some smart decisions.
Something to consider is a trade with the Cincinnati Reds involving Jonathan India. The rumors out there suggest that he might be available for trade.
The White Sox should consider him if that is true. These two teams can make a deal that helps both of them in different ways. One of these three packages might get it done:
Trade One
The Chicago White Sox would love to have a player like Jonathan India.
The Chicago White Sox and Cincinnati Reds pulling off a trade like this could go a long way for both of them.
For one, the Reds really need another starting pitcher, and the White Sox have a few that could be moved this year.
Lucas Giolito would be a perfect fit with the Reds as they try to make a run in the postseason. He'd go right in there and be near the top of their rotation right away.
As for Lenyn Sosa, the White Sox haven't done him any favors with his development. The Reds would do much better with that which is a plus for him.
He is also a younger second baseman that could fill in at that position if it were ever needed with India being gone. Even if he was a backup to whatever plan they already have, it may be smart to consider.