White Sox Rumors: Jonathan India would be a great addition
The Chicago White Sox are not a good baseball team. They are firmly sellers at the trade deadline as they will try to improve their chances of competing again in the coming years. It is very unfortunate that things have gotten this bad for them. It is truly a shame.
However, there might be one situation in which they can make a “buyers” trade this season. It certainly won’t help them for this year but it can positively impact them in the future which is what they should be thinking about.
The rumor out there right now is that the Cincinnati Reds have Jonathan India on the market. He is a young second baseman that makes sense for this team in the future.
India’s place in Cincinnati is in question because of the other good young players they have there coming up. Although he leads the league in games played, they feel they can upgrade. They can use him to get some really nice pitching if they want.
The Chicago White Sox would love to add a player like Jonathan India.
For example, the White Sox could make a deal for India involving Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito. Both teams would be adding something they need in the present and long term with a trade like that.
So far this season, at 26 years old, he is slashing .251/.338/.411 for an OPS of .772. He has 14 home runs and 51 RBIs. As a former first-round pick (5th overall in 2018), he has the pedigree of a very good player.
The White Sox could have had India in that draft but they selected Nick Madrigal one spot ahead instead. Of course, that was one of many big mistakes made during the rebuild process.
If the Reds are moving India, the Sox should be all over it. He’d step right in and be the second baseman for the future. They’d be getting some really good years of his prime as they try to retool.
Cincinnati is one of the most exciting teams in the league but they are acting bold if this rumor comes to fruition. It would be a bit surprising to see the White Sox take advantage but one can hope.