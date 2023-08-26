White Sox: Losing a series to the A's would be bad but not surprising
The Chicago White Sox are a very bad baseball team. They entered Friday night's game with a record of 50-78 which is truly horrific.
One of the only teams in the league worse than them is the Oakland A's who don't even have 40 wins yet.
The White Sox have a four-game set with them at Guaranteed Rate Field and the first two did not go very well.
After dropping the first game, the White Sox were right back at it the next night. With Dylan Cease making a start against this horrible A's team, he was not very good at all. In fact, he was terrible.
The Oakland A's are having their way with the Chicago White Sox.
The A's, yes the 38-91 Athletics, dominated Dylan Cease for most of his start. This is a bad time for the "ace" of the staff.
Well, the White Sox wanted to get the series tied but they fell again by a final score of 12-4. Not only did they lose to the A's, but they were also thoroughly outplayed by them. The scoreboard reflects it all.
We have called a lot of moments rock bottom for them this year but this feels like it again. At best, they can only split the series with one of the worst teams ever. They also need to win their two next games to avoid that so you can say it is unlikely.
It is not at all surprising that the White Sox are likely to lose a series to the A's. Unfortunately, it is not even a little bit surprising.
They just can't let the A's sweep them in a four-game series. That would be a very bad look and there have been a lot of very bad looks lately.
Getting this Saturday night win would be kind of fun. Touki Toussaint of the White Sox is going to face JP Sears of the A's.
This season can't end fast enough for the White Sox.