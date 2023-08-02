The White Sox are lucky to have had Jake Burger
The trade deadline on Tuesday ended up being more emotional than anticipated for Chicago White Sox fans. It felt possible that they’d move Dylan Cease, Tim Anderson, or Eloy Jimenez, in the process.
However, none of those household names were moved. Instead, the team decided to trade Jake Burger to the Miami Marlins. Of course, that is devastating news for White Sox fans.
Jake Burger was a first-round pick by the White Sox a handful of years ago. Since then, he had quite the journey to reach Major League Baseball. It was far from easy. In fact, it was extra hard for him.
Early in his development, he suffered a few injuries that kept him out of baseball for multiple years. During that span, he actually thought about quitting the game he loves. It would have been easy to do in that situation.
The White Sox are lucky that they made the selection of Jake Burger.
Instead, he decided to see it through. That allowed him to work on his craft and become one of the best power bats in Major League Baseball. The man has 25 home runs this season which puts him amongst the league leaders.
Few people hit baseballs as far as frequently as Jake Burger. He should be really proud of the season he is having up to this point. The Marlins, who have a bad offense despite their current playoff hopes, now have a guy that can mash.
No matter who you talk to, everyone says that Jake Burger is a tremendous human being. It shows both on and off the field with him. He clearly loved being a White Sox player and people should never forget that. He gave his all to this city and this team.
Now, he goes to the Marlins where he will be in the middle of a thick playoff race. A lot of folks are counting on him to bring some thunder to their lineup. He is more than capable.
The White Sox are lucky that they drafted Jake Burger and saw his development through. He is one of their few triumphs in an era of failure. They should be proud that he was once a part of their organization.
He deserves the gratitude of the team, his former teammates, the media, and fans alike. At this point, it will be easy to cheer him and his new Miami Marlins teammates on as they fight hard for a postseason berth.
It has been said before and it will be said again, the White Sox are better for having had Jake Burger.