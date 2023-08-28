The White Sox managed to split the series with the Athletics
After dropping the first two games of the series to the Oakland A’s, the Chicago White Sox took game three by a final score of 6-2. It was a well-executed game by the White Sox and they got the win.
Guys like Andrew Benintendi and Lenyn Sosa needed to step up big in this game for the White Sox to get the win. It could have been anyone stepping up but it ended up being them. Thank goodness for their play.
Now, they needed the fourth game to secure a series split. They did end up winning it by a final score of 6-1. Mike Clevinger was on the mound for the Sox and he beat out Paul Blackburn.
Clevinger went 7.0 innings where he gave up one run on one hit and two walks. He also struck out 10 batters and lowered his ERA to 3.32. It was a great outing for him in every way.
The Chicago White Sox took care of business against the A's on Sunday.
No White Sox player hit a home run but they still managed to have six runs for the second straight day. They did it by committee in this one as tons of players had good days.
Eloy Jimenez was the only White Sox player in the starting lineup that didn’t record a hit. However, he did walk once so every White Sox batter in the original starting lineup reached base at least once.
Listen, no matter how bad things are getting for the White Sox right now, they are not the A’s. The White Sox reached the 50-win mark and the A’s aren’t even at 40 yet.
Losing a series to them at this point would be very bad. It is a good thing that they won two straight and were able to do that. It wasn’t easy but they saved themselves even more embarrassment.
Now, the White Sox will hit the road. You saw them play against the team with the worst record in the American League and now you will see them play against the team with the best record in the American League. Yes, a three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles awaits.
It should be very interesting to see how the White Sox handle them right now. They are a really bad team that could either show some good signs against an elite team or they could get completely destroyed.
Michael Kopech is going to be on the mound for the White Sox. Don’t expect much.