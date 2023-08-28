3 things the White Sox must prioritize this off-season
With one of the toughest White Sox seasons in recent years, it never hurts to look ahead to a brighter future
With the recent firings of general manager Rick Hahn and executive vice president Ken Williams, the Chicago White Sox will have a new regime to navigate this offseason.
At this point, the team needs a complete rebuild which will take some time.
However, there are still a few areas that need to be addressed this offseason.
The Chicago White Sox have some issues with their team right now.
The White Sox need a solidified ace
Before this current season began, the only issue there seemed to be with the White Sox starting pitching rotation was the lack of a left-handed starter.
Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn seemed primed for bounce-back campaigns, Michael Kopech had the potential for a breakout season, and Dylan Cease seemed to be one of the best-starting pitchers to have in all of baseball coming off of his impressive Cy Young Finalist 2022 season.
Fast forward to today, and none of what was previously mentioned has panned out. Giolito and Lynn are no longer members of the White Sox, Kopech has not been able to develop into the solid starter that was expected, and Dylan Cease has been far from one of the best pitchers in baseball.
Cease currently sports a 4.81 ERA and is in the top 3 of all qualified pitchers for allowing the most walks this season.
Despite being in a rebuild, any team that can have a pitcher take the mound every five days and put the team in a realistic position to win would capitalize on that opportunity.
Additionally, a solidified ace usually has a lot of experience and knowledge to bring with them that can translate into a great clubhouse leader. After losing Jose Abreu, it seems the team has missed the clubhouse leader and positive presence that he was.
The 2023 free agent class has plenty of starting pitchers with both experience and success so hopefully, the new front office feels strongly about one and pursues the opportunity.