White Sox are mathematically eliminated from postseason contention
The Chicago White Sox are a bad baseball team and they pretty much have been all season long. It has been two very frustrating years in a row now.
On Sunday, the Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers. Detroit had a 3-run third inning and the White Sox couldn't score enough to come back. They fell 3-2.
This was their second consecutive loss following a series-opening win. Detroit took the series and eliminated the White Sox from postseason contention.
Of course, it has been assumed that the White Sox weren't going to the playoffs since the end of April which is fair but math is math. You always have a chance until the math puts you at 0%.
The Chicago White Sox are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.
Although, it did seem like a formality at this point because of how bad they actually have been this season. Only a handful of teams have a worse record.
The only difference is that those teams didn't really expect to be good in 2023 as the White Sox did think that. They are a failure in every way.
Everyone involved should be ashamed that they are going to the playoffs. Outside of maybe two or three players on the roster, everyone failed to do what they needed to do.
The change has already started to get this franchise turned around. Rick Hahn and Kenny Williams have already been fired.
They hired Chris Getz to be their replacement but nobody really even has much confidence in them either. They have a long road ahead of them to get out of this.
Now, the White Sox are headed into a series with one of the few other teams that are also eliminated from postseason contention in the Kansas City Royals.
This should be another series where the White Sox can try to play well but the Royals made them look silly last time. At this point, it is hard to watch but we still live with the hope that they will eventually be good again.