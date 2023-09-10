White Sox News: Chicago loses to Detroit with a very bad offense
The Chicago White Sox are a horrific team but they have been playing a tad bit better over the last two games. They were able to pick up and snag a couple of solid wins.
On Friday night, they really took it to them, they looked like a White Sox team where everyone reached their development potential and had fun playing out there.
The Tigers didn’t blow out the White Sox in this follow-up on Saturday but they did win it by a final score of 3-1. Now, the series is tied at one apiece with a rubber match on Sunday.
The White Sox only had four hits in this game. Tim Anderson, Luis Robert Jr., Lenyn Sosa, and Yasmani Grandal were the four unique players who hit safely. Andrew Benintendi and Eloy Jimenez each drew a walk.
The Chicago White Sox didn't have the best game on Saturday night.
Luis Ureña made his White Sox debut and was very solid. He went 4.0 innings and only allowed one run on four hits. He did walk two but struck out three.
The bullpen did not lock the door down from there which explains the loss. Michael Kopech was part of the problem in his bullpen debut. He went 1.0 inning but he gave up a hit and a run to go with a walk.
On the other side, Tarik Skubal was great. He only went 5.0 innings but he gave up no runs on two hits with a walk. He also struck a remarkable 9 batters in those short five innings.
As mentioned before, the White Sox will have a chance to avoid another series loss on Sunday. That would be really cool if they did find a way. They don’t do it a lot so one more good series would be great.
Sawner Gipson-Lawn is expected to start for the Tigers here and he is likely to face Jesse Scholtens in this matchup. The chips will fall where they may.