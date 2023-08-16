The White Sox must take the Crosstown Cup for another year
The Chicago White Sox are a very bad and mostly embarrassing baseball team. They have a few very good players that should be happy with themselves but they haven't done much winning as a unit.
On Tuesday, the Crosstown Classic resumed at Wrigley Field after the Chicago Cubs won the first two at Guaranteed Rate Field.
That meant that the White Sox had to tie the series at Wrigley to hold onto the Crosstown Cup for a third straight year.
Well, they got off on the right foot as a big-time Luis Robert Jr. home run in the 7th inning put the White Sox ahead for good. They ended up winning by a final score of 5-3.
The Chicago White Sox should want to defeat the Chicago Cubs badly.
Now, on Wednesday, a win would tie the series. In the event of a series tie, the team who had it the year prior gets to keep it and that would be the White Sox.
With how bad this season has been, fans would love to see them keep that trophy at a minimum. They aren't winning anything else so they might as well be all-in on this.
It is sad that we are so into them winning this series (and a meaningless trophy) but what else is there to be excited about with this team? Nothing.
Mike Clevinger is going to make the start for the White Sox. He has, when healthy, actually put up some good numbers this year. He was supposed to face Marcus Stroman but it came out that he won't pitch in this game. As of now, the Cubs starter is listed as TBA.
Without a true member of their rotation pitching, that could be key to the White Sox jumping on them early and often. Hopefully, the bats come to play.
This is also big in terms of the standings for the Cubs. They didn't lose any ground with Tuesday's loss to the White Sox because the Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds, and Miami Marlins all lost.
There was no ground gained either which is exactly what the White Sox want as spoilers. They would really like to complete the two-game sweep today for all of those reasons.