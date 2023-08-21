White Sox: This new report suggests that big changes could be coming
This has been a disaster of a season for the Chicago White Sox. Literally, nothing has gone well for them at any point this year in terms of playing baseball between the lines.
Things are even uglier now that they sold some really good players ahead of the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline. Now, it is all about being healthy, seeing certain players finish strong, and just getting to the finish line.
There needs to be significant changes made to this team in order for things to be different. For one, Jerry Reinsdorf is a horrific owner but he isn’t going to fire himself. He may, however, start being an engine of change.
USA Today's reporter Bob Nightengale has a medium reputation because he tends to jump the gun on certain things. However, you can mostly trust his White Sox information.
The White Sox may be seeing some changes after this season ends.
Nightengale put a report out there suggesting that big changes could be coming to the Chicago White Sox organization as soon as this offseason.
He says that the White Sox are conducting a series of interviews internally to see whether or not big changes are needed. Obviously, it is pretty clear that big moves are needed.
Another thing that is interesting from this Bob Nightengale report is that Rick Hahn is in the last year of his contract while Pedro Grifol is in the first year of a three-year deal.
To be honest, both of them should be shown the door. Neither of them deserves to stick with this team in the long term.
Even bigger decisions are going to be made with this team as those guys will need replacing if they do move on.
With the White Sox about to be at 80 losses before August even ends, it is clear that this thing has failed. Regardless of what happens, it is going to take a long time for the fans to trust them again.
A report like this has never really come out about the White Sox so that could be a step in the right direction. Hopefully, they don't run it back because that clearly isn't going to work.