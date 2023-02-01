White Sox News: 2023 player development staff is announced
The Chicago White Sox have another big year ahead of them this year. There is going to be some emphasis on the player development side of things for them as they try to better their organization in terms of their young players and getting them to become even better at their craft.
The White Sox have done an okay job at developing their players over the last few years but some of them have stalled a few years into their MLB careers.
Guys like Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez, Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito, and Luis Robert among others have all developed nicely before reaching the big leagues.
Can the team be better at it once they reach the show? Yes. That will help them take a big step as a franchise. It takes people at every level to make sure that the right things are being done.
The Chicago White Sox have their development staff set in stone.
On Tuesday, the White Sox announced their entire staff for the 2023 Player Development Staff. It is led by Chris Getz who is the Assistant General Manager and Head of Player Development.
Kathy Potoski is the Director of Minor League Development. Kenny Williams Jr. is the Assistant Director of Player Operations. Graham Harboe is the Assistant Director of Baseball Operations.
Grant Flick is the Manager of Player Development and International Operations. Jack Larimer is the Assistant for Player Development/Video. CJ Gearhart is the Biomechanical Analyst.
Louis Silverio is the Manager of Latin American Operations and Player Development. Finally, Erin Santana is the Manager of International Player Development and Education.
This is a staff that most people are going to have never heard of before but are extremely important nonetheless. These people are going to play very big roles for this team as they are always trying to make sure that everything goes well in the Minor Leagues.
Without success in this area of the game, no team would be able to do what they need to do at the big league level. The White Sox are hoping that this group of people led by Chris Getz are able to do their jobs to make sure that things are running smooth.