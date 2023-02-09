White Sox News: Robert and Jimenez named in MLB top-100
The Chicago White Sox have a lot of talented players that are trying to take that next step so that the team can start winning as a result of their talents.
Major League Baseball is counting down the top 100 players in the league and it would be nice to see some of these talented players that the White Sox have get some respect. They are counting down by naming 10 every day.
The first ten, 100-91, didn't feature any players from the White Sox. However, on Thursday, they released 90-81 and there were two Sox players named. Eloy Jimenez came in at number 87 and Luis Robert came in at number 86.
These are really nice rankings for them but we know they can be higher. These two have both dealt with injury troubles so far in their young careers and that has held them back from reaching their potential.
Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez have another level that they can reach.
2023 is going to be a big year for these two as they try to take that next step while being healthy. If they do, they will come in much higher on the list going into the 2024 season. These two have been linked together for the last couple of years because they are both great but always hurt.
Robert is going to be the full-time centerfielder for a long time. Even when he isn't at his best, he is still one of the best players on this team. If he can put it all together, we could be talking about an MVP caliber player here.
As for Jimenez, his defense isn't good. He also has a much better chance of staying healthy if he doesn't play in the outfield. He should be the designated hitter going forward which will get him in more games because he will be healthier.
Both of these guys have bats that could be game-changers. It is on them to make sure that they can take it to another level.
These two aren't going to be the only White Sox players on this list. Tim Anderson and Dylan Cease are likely to be on it but where? We will find out in the coming days.