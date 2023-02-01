White Sox News: A new waiver claim, MLB 23 The Show, and more
The Chicago White Sox are having a terrible off-season and everybody seems to be knowing it. They were very mediocre last year and didn't do anything about it which is why they are in this mess.
It is a shame that they are now known as this team that is wasting any opportunity that they had to take the next step as an organization.
The fact that we are at the beginning of February now with only one big move made is a disgrace. They don't take anything seriously as a team and should be ashamed of themselves.
With spring training quickly approaching, the White Sox are banking on health and bounce-back years for the 2023 season which is not necessarily a good idea.
The Chicago White Sox have a very important year ahead of them.
Waiver Claim
The Chicago White Sox made a waiver claim on Monday. They picked up AJ Alexy off of waivers from the Minnesota Twins.
He is a pitcher that the team is hoping to see have a good year in AAA. Starting pitching depth is important in every organization and the White Sox took advantage of the fact that he was available.
MLB The Show
There was a lot of excitement and anticipation around who was going to grace the cover of MLB 23 The Show. Now we know that player is going to be Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins. This is a well-deserved honor for this superstar.
Would it be nice to see the Chicago White Sox trade for a player like Chisholm? Of course, it would. He would be perfect for this team in every way. For now, however, we can just enjoy him as this year's cover athlete.
Other MLB News:
Dexter Fowler was a great Major League Baseball player for a long time. He was one of the key pieces to a lot of different teams across the league and now he has officially retired.
The Tampa Bay Rays, who always seem to be incredibly smart with their money, signed Yandy Diaz to a three contract extension which is great news for both sides.
The league also announced the game start times for every team in the league on Tuesday afternoon. You can now go look and see when the White Sox or any team starts any particular game over the course of the season. There is no doubt that we are getting close.