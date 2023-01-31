White Sox News: Chicago makes a weird waiver claim on Monday
The Chicago White Sox are a team that is doing everything they can to try and improve their organization ahead of the 2023 season. That means at both the Major League and Minor League level as both can help the team in the long term.
They have made a managerial change, roster improvements, and are hoping to get some luck with health this year.
As the off-season comes to a close, however, they are going to continue trying to make as many moves as they can.
On Monday afternoon, the team announced that they claimed right-handed pitcher AJ Alexy off of waivers from the Minnesota Twins. This is a strange move but one that may or may not help in the long term. Whether it is the White Sox or one of their minor-league affiliates, it can't hurt.
It also can't hurt Alexy who was designated for assignment by the Twins last week when the club acquired Michael A Taylor from the Kansas City Royals. This isn't the first time that Alexy has switched teams this off-season as he has been claimed and traded a few times already.
Before this off-season, however, he has been with the Texas Rangers organization for the last few years. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers but made his way to the Rangers in the Yu Darvish trade that the two teams made in 2017.
It is unlikely that he will get any starts for the White Sox this season but you just never know. He has a year left where he can be sent to the minors which is probably why the White Sox claimed him.
We don't know for sure what is going to happen with their pitching staff but they are probably happy to bring in as many arms as possible. It would be nice to see Alexy work out and have a nice career either in AAA or MLB but don't expect this waiver claim to change things for them even slightly.
It is nice that the White Sox are continuing to do things to try and improve even though their way of doing things is very frustrating.