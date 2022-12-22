White Sox News: A plan is in place for Liam Hendriks' future
Liam Hendriks's name has been all over trade rumors so far this off-season. The Chicago White Sox probably don't want to trade him but may be willing depending on the return. Of course, they are going to be listening to offers for just about anyone after the 2022 season.
Hendriks is one of the best closers in baseball. He is in the S-tier class with guys like Emmanuel Clase, Edwin Diaz, and Josh Hader.
Any team in the league would be lucky to have a guy like this on this type of contract so it makes sense why other teams would try to get him.
Now, after some speculation, it sounds like the White Sox have a plan for Liam Hendriks to stick around for this season.
The White Sox should be wanting to keep Liam Hendriks for 2023.
This report from Bob Nightengale suggests what everyone else is thinking. They should listen to any offer but should try to retain him so that they can try and win with this core that they have built in 2023. Trading him would almost be like admitting that they can't win this year.
Bob Nightengale has had many instances of being wrong but his White Sox stuff is almost always spot-on because of his close relationship with Jerry Reinsdorf. You can take this report pretty seriously for now.
Keeping Hendriks would probably mean that the White Sox have a pretty good bullpen. With Ethan Katz retained as the pitching coach and Pedro Grifol coming in as the manager, there is a good chance that it is handled much better than it was in 2022 with Tony La Russa.
Hendriks will be the closer with Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly, and Reynaldo Lopez as potential set-up men. Aaron Bummer could be used as a setup man, a middle reliever, or someone that comes in for multiple innings. With Garrett Crochet coming back as well, this group could be solid.
Hendriks will also help the White Sox in a different area. His ability to always have a positive attitude and enjoy playing baseball is contagious. Hopefully, they are able to keep him so that they know for sure who the closer of their ballgames is. If they are good again, it will be great to have him.