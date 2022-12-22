White Sox News: A trade is made with the San Francisco Giants for a minor-league reliever
The Chicago White Sox are in a period of time where they are trying different things to help give themselves an advantage. That includes making unexpected trades for minor league players that they believe they can get into Major League Baseball to succeed.
The latest example of that came on Thursday when they traded Kade McClure to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for reliever Gregory Santos. Santos was just recently designated for assignment by the Giants but now he is headed to the south side.
McClure pitched pretty well for the Charlotte Knights last season but he was never going to make it on the White Sox for whatever reason. They chose not to add him to thieir 40-man roster so they traded him instead. They believe that they can get more out of Santos.
Santos is a pitcher that can hit 100 miles per hour on a radar gun. He also throws his slider at a very good speed so he definitely has some nasty stuff. If he can learn how to contain it, he might actually become a very effective reliever.
The White Sox are hoping to get something out of Gregory Santos.
One person who can help him with that is White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz. Of course, Katz has helped many pitchers in his day but he also had some time with Santos in the Giants organization from when Katz was also there.
This is the type of pitcher who is incredibly talented but a change of scenery could do him some good. This is a smart move for the White Sox as they try to continue getting better. If he all of the sudden became something, their bullpen would have just another great arm.
Santos was added to the 40 man roster so there is a good chance that he is in a Major League uniform sometime in 2023. That would mean that he is pitching well which would be welcomed by the White Sox.
If Santos actually came in and played with this bullpen, there would be a lot of heat on this staff. Multiple guys in the rotation and bullpen can reach the upper 90s and even the 100s which would make them dangerous. Hopefully, it works out fr everyone.