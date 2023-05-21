White Sox News: A sweep of the Kansas City Royals was just what they needed
The Chicago White Sox swept the Kansas City Royals this weekend. After taking two of three from the Cleveland Guardians in the week leading up to it, they really needed this win.
Sunday's game turned out well but it had its troubles early on. With Lance Lynn on the mound, he gave up a 2-run home run to Michael Massey which gave the Royals a 2-0 lead. From there, however, Lance was money.
He ended up going six total innings and those were the only two runs he gave up. He allowed four total hits and two walks while striking out six. It turned out to be a great outing for him which is exactly what we needed to see.
Keynan Middleton, Aaron Bummer, and Joe Kelly didn't allow a single run the rest of the way to lock down the 5-2 win for the Sox. Getting that sweep, as mentioned before, was perfect for Chicago.
Luis Robert got the White Sox offense going when he hit his 13th home run of the season. That is more than he had in all of 2023 and May isn't even over yet. In fact, this ties a career high that he set in 2021 which was a very short season for him due to injury.
That run cut the Kansas City lead in half. Later in the game, big moments from Romy Gonzalez and Andrew Benintendi led to the White Sox taking the lead and eventually adding some insurance. It was a great day for pretty much everyone in the lineup.
Hanser Alberto left the game early and was replaced by Tim Anderson who was supposed to have the day off. Alberto hurt his shoulder making a safe gesture after running out a ground ball. Of course, he was out.
All in all, this was a great way for the White Sox to complete the sweep and get the weekend finished on a high note.
Now, the home-stand is over as they are set to travel to Cleveland to play the Guardians once again. It would be nice to see them hit the road and keep the good vibes going. They should be feeling good right now.