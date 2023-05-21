White Sox News: Some roster management went down on Sunday
The Chicago White Sox made a few roster moves on Sunday ahead of their matchup against the Kansas City Royals. These aren’t the moves you always love to see but they need to make the best of them.
For one, the biggest news of the afternoon is that Mike Clevinger will hit the 15-Day Injured List. The reason for this is right wrist inflammation. There will be a corresponding roster move prior to Monday night's game against the Cleveland Guardians.
Obviously, the fact that the White Sox had a day game that Clevinger wasn't starting made it where they didn't need to replace him right away.
This is bad news because Clevinger seemed to be on a bit of a roll. He had been one of the better starters on this team over the course of the season but now he will miss a few starts. Hopefully, he continues to pitch well when he comes back.
It didn't end there when it came to roster news for the White Sox either. They designated outfielder Jake Marisnick for assignment. He was given his chance this year and it didn't lead to much. He has been a good player in his career but the White Sox clearly aren't benefiting by having him.
In his place, the White Sox have purchased the contract of Clint Frazier from AAA Charlotte. He was in the starting lineup for the White Sox playing right field in their series finale against the Kansas City Royals. Hopefully, this is a move that pans out for everyone.
The White Sox are playing good baseball lately but they need their best players to stay healthy and they need their depth to start adding more. With these moves, you can only hope that they work out.
Clevinger will be back eventually and Frazier seems to be making an impact already which is obviously good news right off the bat.