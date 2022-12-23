White Sox News: A trade is made, Conforto signs, and more
The Chicago White Sox made a trade on Thursday. Don't get too excited but they did in fact make one. It involves a Minor League bullpen swap.
They traded Kade McClure to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for Gregory Santos. McClure had a good year in 2022 with the Charlotte Knights but they didn't add him to the 40-man so they let him go.
Santos is a reliever that throws very hard but needs to learn how to command it. With Ethan Katz in the mix for the White Sox, he might be able to help him with that.
Katz and Santos had an overlap of time with the Giants so there is some familiarity there. If Santos works out, it will be just another flamethrower on the White Sox staff.
The Chicago White Sox are still trying to win something special in 2023.
Michael Conforto finally signed somewhere:
Speaking of the San Francisco Giants, they made a big move on Friday. They are bringing in Michael Conforto on a two-year deal worth 36 million dollars.
Conforto didn't play in 2022 because of an injury. In fact, he didn't even sign with anyone as he was a free agent following his 2021 season with the New York Mets.
In a lot of ways, Conforto would have made sense for the Chicago White Sox. They were rumored to be in on him for a lot of his time away but it never came true. Now, it is truly never coming true as he will go to the Giants. It certainly won't be a bad place for him to get his career back on track.
In addition to Conforto, the Giants also signed Taylor Rogers to a three year deal worth 33 million dollars. He is reunited with his twin brother Tyler in the San Francisco bullpen.
Other MLB News:
An arbitrator reduced Trevor Bauer's domestic violence suspension from 324 games to 194 games played. He is reinstated effective immediately but the Dodgers have some time to decide what to do with him. It is believed that he will be released.
Tucker Barnhart, who would have been just perfect for the White Sox, did come to Chicago but he went to the wrong side of town. The Chicago Cubs are bringing him in to be part of a duo with Yan Gomes.
Despite us entering the Christmas weekend, the league is still very much active right now which is a far cry from where it was over the holidays last year when there was a lockout. At this point, it would still be nice to see the Chicago White Sox make one more helpful move.