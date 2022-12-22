White Sox News: Danny Mendick's new home will absolutely shock you
Chicago White Sox have been very envious of New York Mets fans over the past few weeks. They have been making some really big signings as they look to finally bring the World Series championship back to Queens. They have been spending very big money which must be nice.
They just pulled off the biggest stunner early on Wednesday morning when they took Carlos Correa from the San Francisco Giants. It appeared as if he had a deal with them but a bad physical turned into a deal with the Mets instead.
That Correa signing followed some other big deals like Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, and Kodai Senga amongst others. This is a team that is going to be very fun to watch in 2023 as they are going to have the most expensive roster in Major League Baseball by far.
Now, they are starting to add some smaller pieces to help themselves. Former White Sox infielder Danny Mendick is headed to the Mets on a one-year deal worth one million dollars. Now, the Mets have four years of control with Mendick which could prove to be valuable.
This deal came the same night as the trade that sent James McCann from the New York Mets to the Baltimore Orioles. There is a lot of White Sox flavor in their transactions here.
The White Sox are going to miss having Danny Mendick as an option.
For a while, he was only with anything with the White Sox because of his glove. In 2022, however, he was really good with his bat as he slashed .289/.343/.443 in 106 plate appearances. That is not bad at all but he got hurt really badly right as he was starting to get some playing time.
We can only hope that he recovers nicely and is ready for his change with the Mets when it comes. With Jeff McNeil at second, Francisco Lindor at short, and Carlos Correa at third, it is going to be hard to get playing time but it will come. Getting healthy is the most important thing for his game right now.
Mendick has become one of those players that used to play for the White Sox that can now be rooted for by the fanbase even though he is in another uniform. It would have been nice to see him stay healthy so he could be their second baseman in 2022 but it just didn't work out that way.