White Sox News: Adam Engel finally has a new MLB home
The Chicago White Sox had some good times with Adam Engel. They saw some serious development from him over the years. He started as a very good fielder but couldn't hit at all. Then, for a while, his bat started to catch up with his glove. He was very impactful for a while there.
Unfortunately, like some other White Sox players, injuries started to derail him. The problem is that he didn't come back and play well at any point. As a result, the Chicago White Sox decided to let him go after the 2022 season. It is a tough decision but it had to be done.
Adam Engel is not a bad player and he deserves a new change of scenery. He is going to get that now as he has signed a one year deal with the San Diego Padres. He might not be going there to be a full-time outfielder but he should be able to find a way to get plenty of playing time over the year.
That is a team that is fresh off a trip to the National League Championship Series and they are looking for more in 2023. That is going to be very refreshing for Adam Engel who has only been a part of two playoff teams in his career and was bounced with only one win in the series both times.
The Chicago White Sox are losing Adam Engel this off-season.
Engel will be surrounded by some amazing players there in San Diego. Manny Machado, Juan Soto, and Fernando Tatis Jr. (when he returns from suspension) are all going to be looking to take this thing to the next level. With pitchers like Yu Darvish and Blake Snell leading the way, it is possible.
The White Sox could have used Engel back honestly. He would have been the perfect fourth outfielder but Rick Hahn and his staff decided to let him go. Instead, guys like Billy Hamilton and Jake Marisnick will be trying to earn that job during spring training.
It didn't end the way we thought it would for Engel in Chicago but he deserves this opportunity with the Padres.