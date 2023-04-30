White Sox News: Adam Haseley took advantage of his opportunity
The Chicago White Sox finally did it. They won their 8th game of the season and avoided an 11-game losing streak Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays.
It was a fantastic game that went the White Sox's way. The team has had a horrific month of baseball to start the 2023 season and a win to end the month could lead to a small glimpse of hope for the future.
The White Sox have a lot to surpass still if they want to get back into the hunt for the AL Central. It will be interesting to see if there is any momentum that carries with them into their next series with the Minnesota Twins.
While it was a team effort to get past the hottest team in baseball, one player showed up in a big way. With Luis Robert Jr. having the day off, it was Adam Haseley's chance to show the White Sox what he had to offer.
The Chicago White Sox are hoping that Adam Haseley can play well.
In 5 at-bats, Haseley went 4-5 with four singles, including an RBI knock to center field to tie the baseball game in the ninth inning. That led to a walk-off mammoth of a home run by Andrew Vaughn.
The White Sox had 18 hits in the baseball game and without Haseley doing his job in the lead-off spot, that may not have been the case.
Nobody was expecting this performance from Haseley and it was nice to witness an underdog, if you will, step up in a much-needed win/effort for the Chicago White Sox.
Haseley also showed up Luis Robert Jr. who didn't play because of "tightness." Robert Jr. showed minimal effort in the game prior and Pedro Grifol made the right choice of benching/giving him the off day today.
It was a friendly competition today on the south side. Haseley sent a message to Robert Jr. by showing him that he wants the center field job that Robert Jr. currently owns.
While the two are drastically different talent-wise, they should create an environment with a competitive edge. For Robert Jr., hopefully, he realizes his lack of effort does come with consequences.