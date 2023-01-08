White Sox News: AJ Pollock is headed to a new team out west
The Chicago White Sox completely lost the trade that they made with the Chicago Cubs during the 2021 season. They were an elite team trying to win the whole thing and it was a smart trade at the time but it ended up not working out in the end.
It isn't like it is working out all that well for the Cubs either but the White Sox probably wish they could get Codi Heuer and Nick Madrigal back to never have traded for Craig Kimbrel. It just didn't work out well for the White Sox or Kimbrel.
The White Sox accepted their losses with Kimbrel right before the 2022 season started as they traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for AJ Pollock. At the time of that deal, it was one that looked pretty good as well.
Pollock had some great seasons with the Dodgers including some amazing playoff runs to which he was a key contributor. The White Sox looked like they might have made the best of the Kimbrel situation but it didn't actually end up working out that way.
AJ Pollock is leaving the White Sox and going to the Seattle Mariners.
Like most players on the 2022 White Sox, Pollock had the worst year of his career. He clearly didn't like playing for the White Sox either as he opted out of a contract with them that would wildly overpay him based on the production that he put out in 2022.
It was honestly a blessing that he opted out because he wasn't even close to worth the money that he was going to get from the White Sox. If players don't want to play for this team, they should be shown the door no matter what. They certainly won't miss him and his awful play very much.
Pollock does have a new home where he is looking to bounce back. He is headed back out west where he is going to play for the Seattle Mariners. He signed a one-year deal worth seven million dollars. That is the most the Mariners have paid a position player since 2015.
Pollock's role will certainly be reduced in 2023. He is likely mainly going to platoon against left-handed pitching which he is amazing at. He is borderline terrible against righties but he will be a great weapon against some of the lefties that Seattle will face.
The Mariners got into the playoffs in 2022 for the first time since 2001 and it was a party in the Pacific Northwest. Now, they are looking to get even better. With the defending World Series champion Houston Astros in thier division, it will be tough but they should be fun to watch.