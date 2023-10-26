White Sox News: Alek Thomas's dad has a very special good luck charm
The Chicago White Sox were an amazing team in 2005. They will always be a big part of the franchise's history as the team that broke a long World Series drought.
The White Sox hardly make the playoffs let alone have a chance to win the World Series. In that one year, they found a way to get it done and it was incredible for everyone who loves this team.
Outside of a few one-off years, they really haven't been the same since. It has been a lot of bad baseball thanks to terrible decisions by those in charge of making them.
Here we are in 2023 and the White Sox are as bad as they've ever been. They lost 100 games which is something they haven't done much in franchise history. As bad as they usually are, they don't do that very often.
The White Sox are a team that is watching everyone else succeed.
We are getting set to witness a very good World Series matchup. The Texas Rangers are going to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks which is a series consisting of two teams that haven't been there in a while. It is going to be a very fresh World Series champion in 2023.
The Texas Rangers weren't expected to make it this far but it is much less surprising than the Diamondbacks making it. They looked like they might lose their playoff spot at the end of the season but they just barely hung on.
They are very happy that they did because now they are in the Fall Classic looking to win a championship. It is very cool to see them make it this far as an underdog in every series that they've played.
Alek Thomas has been a big part of that for the Diamondbacks. He is a good young player that comes from the Chicagoland area. In fact, MLB Network's insider Jon Morosi had a post on Twitter (X) that should make all White Sox fans smile.
Allen Thomas, Alek's father, has a special good luck charm. He likes to wear his 2005 Chicago White Sox ring when Alek plays in the playoffs. Clearly, this is a move that is working out for him as they are so close to winning it all now.
Alek's family still clearly enjoys the Chicago White Sox and that 2005 team means a lot to them. That is something that all White Sox fans still out there will appreciate. Maybe, just maybe, Alek can add a ring like that of his own to the mix. We'll see if the good luck charm has a bit more magic in it.