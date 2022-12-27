White Sox News: Alex Verdugo is a realistic trade target
We have already learned that the Boston Red Sox aren't actively trying to trade Chris Sale but they are willing to listen to some offers for him.
That is probably smart for every player in the league except for maybe ten of them but Sale still has a lot to give in this league.
It doesn't sound, however, like Sale is the only Red Sox player who has this type of rumor surrounding them at this point in time.
The other is Alex Verdugo who was acquired by the Red Sox in the Mookie Betts trade. Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe is reporting that they are listening to offers on Verdugo because of the fact that lefty bats on the free agent market right now aren't there.
Alex Verdugo would actually make a great Chicago White Sox player.
You'd think that the White Sox outfield would be set with Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert, and Oscar Colas in 2023. It is a bit risky to put that much faith in Colas who has never stepped on a big league field before. That isn't to say that he can be amazing, it is just likely that it will take time.
That is why it would be smart for them to consider Alex Verdugo if he is actually available as suggested. He can play right field as they ease Colas in. He is also that left-handed bat that they could really use in certain situations.
Verdugo was very good as a member of the Red Sox. He is certainly not Mookie Betts which is what people are going to remember but he was very good. The Red Sox got destroyed in that trade but it is pretty much because of everyone else and not Verdugo.
In 2022, he slashed .280/.328/.405 for an OPS of .732 with an OPS+ of 102. He hit 11 home runs and had 74 RBIs with 77 runs scored. He had a 1.2 WAR over 152 games played. He is a solid 26 year old baseball player. Nothing more and nothing less.
It is very hard to see Colas being that good in year one of his career. Having someone like Verdugo there would really help the situation. It will be so interesting to see if Boston actually decides to trade him anywhere at this point.