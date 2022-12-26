White Sox News: Chris Sale might be available again
The Chicago White Sox traded Chris Sale in December of 2016 after one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history. Yes, 2022 gives 2016 a run for its money but it is close. Instead of going to the playoffs that year, they were just a borderline bad baseball team.
Sale was one of the casualties as he was traded from the Chicago White Sox to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech, and two other prospects. It was an okay trade for the White Sox but they mostly didn't hit on the return.
Moncada has had some amazing moments but has been largely underwhelming for a lot of his White Sox tenure. He was once the number-one prospect in all of baseball and now we are questioning if he even deserves to be in the league.
Kopech has the potential to be as productive as Chris Sale. He has dealt with some injuries but he even showed flashes of elite pitching in 2022 which is nice but he needs to start bringing it on a consistent basis.
The Chicago White Sox traded Chris Sale away after the 2016 season.
Two years later in 2018, Chris Sale was the ace of a World Series-winning Boston Red Sox staff. He also recorded the final out as he came in relief to end that 2018 season. Boston won the trade right there as they claimed the league's ultimate prize.
Even if the White Sox bounce back with Moncada and Kopech in 2023 and beyond, you can't argue with a World Series title unless you get one of your own.
On Christmas Day, however, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Red Sox might be listening to offers on Chris Sale.
He noted that they aren't actively trying to trade him but they are willing t listen and consider. Heyman also mentioned that the rotation is an area of strength for them which is incorrect.
From a White Sox point of view, he'd make a great fit as long as he was healthy. The White Sox have had health issues over the past two seasons but Sale should be good to go at the start of the 2023 season.
He is someone to consider at the right price. With Dylan Cease, Mike Clevinger, Lance Lynn, Michael Kopech, and Lucas Giolito in the rotation, they could really use a lefty to balance it out with all of those guys being righties.
He is going to be on every team that wants to win's radar. Sale was one of the best pitchers alive at one time so it is strange to be hearing reports of him as a depth pitcher now. It will be interesting to see how this story ends.