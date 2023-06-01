White Sox News: All-Star Game voting is now open
Major League Baseball has opened the voting for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. Fans from around the globe can vote for the players that they deserve to be in the two starting lineups.
For the Chicago White Sox, there are a couple of candidates that might deserve the opportunity. Even if it isn't via the fan vote, Luis Robert Jr. should be a lock to be on the American League All-Stars.
He has been as good as any centerfielder this year both offensively and defensively. With every team being guaranteed at least one representative, Robert Jr. is a good bet for the White Sox.
You can even make a claim that he deserves to be voted in as the starting centerfielder. The thing is, there is that guy named Mike Trout that plays for an American League team in the Los Angeles Angels.
The 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is coming up quickly.
Trout will for sure make it on the team in addition to other stars like Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, and Wander Franco amongst others. For the National League, you can expect to see superstars like Ronald Acuna Jr., Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman. That should be fun.
Luis Robert Jr. isn't the only White Sox player that might get consideration. Jake Burger has done nothing but mash home runs all season long. He is fourth on the team in WAR (only behind Robert Jr and two pitchers) but he is the type of story that you'd like to see on a big stage.
If Burger were to make it, his story would be told to a much larger audience which would be amazing to see. He is well deserving of that type of honor based on the way he has handled himself ever since being drafted.
This hasn't been the most awesome White Sox season of all time as the team is struggling but the All-Star Game will be a great way for fans to forget about that and just enjoy baseball as a sport for a few days. Make sure you get out there and vote for the Chicago White Sox players to make it.